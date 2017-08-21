A body found in a laneway behind a home near Kwantlen University in Surrey has been identified as a teen from Edmonton.

The day after the grisly discovery was made, the body was identified as that of 19-year-old Tanner Krupa.

Police have not provided a cause of death, but said that Krupa suffered "injuries consistent with homicide." An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Krupa was found unresponsive shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 6900-block of 127A Street, where police had been called for reports of an altercation. He was declared dead and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took the lead in the case.

A resident of the area told CTV News that he'd heard people running down the road, but didn't think much of it until his daughter saw police.

"When she went out back to get the driveway to get to the car…That's when she found that there was a dead body sitting there," Ashad Ali said.

IHIT said the investigation is in its early stages and that it is still unknown whether the incident was targeted.

Krupa was not known to police and did not have a criminal record. Officials said he was from Edmonton, but had recently moved to B.C.'s Lower Mainland for work.

Police are urging Krupa's friends and co-workers to speak to investigators as they try to piece together Krupa's movements prior to the time his body was discovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.