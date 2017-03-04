A body found on a rural Abbotsford property last week is that of a 24-year-old man reported missing weeks ago, police say.

The remains of 24-year-old Joseph Kellington, of Mission, were found in the 4500-block of Ross Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Kellington died of injuries consistent with foul play, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Monday. It is believed that his death was targeted, but have not provided more information on what they believe happened.

Few details have been released, but IHIT said he was reported missing to Mission RCMP on Jan. 31. He was last seen alive in Abbotsford three days earlier.

More than a month later, IHIT is working with Mission Mounties, the Abbotsford Police Department, the BC Coroner's Service and a forensics team to determine when Kellington died.

The investigation is ongoing, but a review of the evidence gathered so far does not suggest that Kellington's death is linked to recent reports of gang violence in the Abbotsford area.

"Mr. Kellington was known to police, but it is still early in the investigation and police are working to determine the motive for his death," Cpl. Megan Foster said.

Anyone with information on Kellington's whereabouts from Jan. 29 onwards, or anything else relating to the case, is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.