A homicide investigation is underway after police responded to 911 calls from neighbours and discovered a young man's body in an SUV.

Richmond RCMP were called to the scene on the 700-block Ash Street near Granville Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when neighbours said they heard several gunshots.

Some told CTV News they heard as many as 10 shots fired in rapid succession. A woman who lives in the area said her husband peeked out the window when the shooting stopped, and saw a car on the street. He then called 911.

As police secured the scene, they found the body in a Jeep. The vehicle was still running. It appeared a number of rounds were fired at the vehicle and the man inside, as police found several shell casings on the ground.

The victim was removed from the vehicle and later identified as 21-year-old Vancouver resident Calvin Chi Hang Zhao.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team called in the local fire department, and used firefighters' ladder to find more bullet holes on the side of a townhouse near where the Jeep was parked. Crews are examining other units in the area to see if they were also hit by stray bullets.

Residents of the area said they were shocked by the violent incident that occurred in their quiet neighbourhood.

"I'm really, really surprised. This is a really nice neighbourhood," one woman said.

"We didn't expect something would happen here at all."

IHIT said they believed the shooting was targeted but did not say what the motive may have been. In a statement, IHIT said its investigators have identified a suspect vehicle seen fleeing from the area. They are working to confirm its make and model, but said that it was a white SUV.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Nafeesa Karim