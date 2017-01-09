

CTV Vancouver





Mounties have identified a woman whose burned body was found near a North Vancouver trail late last year, and they're asking anyone who knew her to come forward and help in their investigation.

Lisa Dawn MacPherson's body was discovered in a shelter along a densely wooded stretch of the Bridgeman North Trail the morning of Nov. 28, four days after she was last seen alive.

She was 41 years old.

Six weeks later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it's still trying to piece together what happened to her, and many questions remain unanswered.

"Investigators are working tirelessly to determine what lead up to Ms. MacPherson's tragic death, and are asking anyone with information about, or anyone who knew, Ms. MacPherson to contact IHIT," Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a statement.

The cause of death hasn't been released, but in the aftermath of the grim discovery police described the circumstances of the case as suspicious.

The victim, who was a North Vancouver resident, is described as white, 5-4 tall, 130 lbs. with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information on MacPherson can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.