

CTV Vancouver





A body believed to be that of a 70-year-old Alaska man who went missing in Northern B.C. seven months ago has been discovered by search and rescue volunteers.

The remains were found May 6 near where a truck belonging to Anthony Adevai was located last November off Highway 37, roughly 140 km south of Dease Lake.

Clothing and personal items believed to be Adevai’s were found at the scene, and RCMP have contacted his family but the B.C. Coroners Service hasn’t yet confirmed the identity.