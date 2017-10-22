

The Canadian Press





MISSION, B.C. - Two people have been injured by a bear that broke into a home in Mission, B.C.

Murray Smith with the provincial Conservation Officer Service says a Mission resident heard a commotion in her backyard late Saturday night and went to check on her dogs.

He says when she opened the back door, the woman was met by a black bear, which knocked her down, bit her in the back and scratched her.

The woman's boyfriend came and scared the animal back outside, and the woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for superficial injuries.

Smith says conservation officers later found the female bear and her two 34-kilogram cubs in a tree behind the home, and when an officer approached, the female bear attacked, biting the conservation officer on the leg.

The officer was taken to hospital where she received stitches, and all three of the bears were destroyed.