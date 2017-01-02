

Bitterly cold air flows pushing towards B.C.'s South Coast has resulted in a weather warning for many parts of the region.

Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow warning for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford, saying people should expect strong winds and cold wind chill values.

Wind chill values of near minus 20 degrees are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning for the Fraser Valley, as well as Whistler and the Howe Sound region.

The arctic ridge of high pressure will be accompanied by strong northerly winds of 70 to 90 km/hr in Howe Sound Monday morning, the forecast warned.

Environment Canada says any outdoor activity will cause an increased risk of frostbite, and urged people to dress warmly in layers and stay dry.