

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





An off-duty doctor came to the aid of a stabbing victim during the morning commute Thursday morning.

A bike courier was stabbed near the intersection of Cambie Street and West Broadway around 9 a.m.

Details are sparse, but witnesses tell CTV News an off-duty doctor from a nearby clinic treated the bleeding victim, and the person was still conscious.

Police have taped off the northwest and northeast corners of West Broadway. Multiple police units were on scene and bloody clothes were visible on the ground.

Vancouver police have not commented on the incident, or whether anyone is in custody.

More to come…