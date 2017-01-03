

CTV Vancouver





Canadian border authorities say they successfully stopped someone coming through the B.C. border with 31 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

Almost 70 pounds of the drug was stuffed into a black suitcase and found during a secondary inspection of a vehicle crossing into Canada at the Aldergrove entry on Dec. 11, according to CBSA.

The driver was arrested and turned over to the Langley RCMP, along with the narcotics.