Big bust: 31kg of suspected meth seized at B.C. border
Almost 70 pounds of suspected meth was stuffed into a black suitcase and found during a secondary inspection of a vehicle crossing into Canada on Dec. 11, according to CBSA.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 11:05AM PST
Canadian border authorities say they successfully stopped someone coming through the B.C. border with 31 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.
Almost 70 pounds of the drug was stuffed into a black suitcase and found during a secondary inspection of a vehicle crossing into Canada at the Aldergrove entry on Dec. 11, according to CBSA.
The driver was arrested and turned over to the Langley RCMP, along with the narcotics.