Every year, CTV helps build a mountain of toys that are donated to families in need across the Metro Vancouver.

But once the drive is over on Dec. 7, what does it take to get the donations from Guildford Town Centre in Surrey into the hands of children in time for Christmas?

"The real work here begins later this evening," explained Salvation Army spokesperson Deborah Lowell. "Once the cameras stop rolling and the donations stop coming, dozens of Salvation Army volunteers (are) already on standby, ready for a long night."

About 50 Toy Mountain volunteers will the put the donated items into 80 massive cardboard boxes that will be sent to the organization's Vancouver Family Services Office before being loaded onto trucks and distributed to families across the Lower Mainland.

"It'll be a late night on the other end," Lowell said. "They (will be ordering) pizza into the early morning hours as they sort toys…so that they can be quickly redistributed to the families who need them."

Families can register before the drive begins if they would like to receive donations, Lowell explained.

"The families that we're helping and assisting, they may be offsetting their very limited funds to pay for rent because they're receiving a toy, so they're not having to make that difficult decision," she said.

"These kids have been in traumatic experience and devastating circumstances, so we want to give them some joy and some hope in the midst of all of that. You can just image their faces when they receive something they weren't expecting at all."

Some of those giving say they know exactly how special it can feel to receive.

"I know what it's like to be without as a child," said Travis Bolton, one of the donors.

This year's drive collected more than 13,000 and nearly $63,000 in donations.

With files from CTV Vancouver Sarah MacDonald