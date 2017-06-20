Fancy a beer with your bumper car ride? How about a cotton candy martini with your carousel?

A new promotion by the PNE is allowing adults to bring out their inner child – without being around any actual children.

For every Friday in July, Playland is hosting 19+ adults-only evenings where guests can enjoy the fair freely with an alcoholic beverage in hand – instead of being confined to a beer garden.

PNE President Michael McDaniel said the format has been done in the past for special events, but not from a public standpoint.

"But it's something we've thought through. We've got all of our staff that will be trained to make sure that everybody enjoys the night responsibly," he told CTV Vancouver.

Craft beer, wine, Snow Cone vodka drinks, hard lemonade and cocktails are among offerings.

In addition the midway games and rides, the PNE is also bringing in guest DJs and axe-throwing for the after-dark entertainment.

Concerns by area residents about traffic flow and parking will be addressed through its parking plan,

said McDaniel.

He added that the PNE will conduct sound readings to monitor the levels, a practice it does for all public events.

The 19+ evenings are on July 7, 14, 21 and 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight, and tickets can be purchased here.

The park says the evening parties are a trial run, and it will re-evaluate the plan at the end of July.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure