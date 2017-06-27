The number of bear sightings in the Lower Mainland is three times higher than the norm for this time of year, conservation officers say, and humans are at least partially to blame.

Most bears left their dens just two months ago, but officials have already received approximately 2,000 reports on the lumbering animals living in the area.

"Of those 2,000 reports, the vast majority of them are bears in garbage, bears in garbage, bears in garbage," said Conservation Officer Service Insp. Murray Smith.

Describing the reports as a "consistent story," Smith said the calls are often frustrating for members of the COS because many of them could be prevented. He said this year's increase in sightings is not due to climatic conditions but by a healthy population lured in by strong scents.

The bears that live on the fringe of urban areas are drawn into neighbourhoods populated by humans by attractants and human food sources. Bears have a sense of smell about 50 times greater than humans', he said. And once they've been habituated to the new food sources like unsecure garbage or overripe tree fruits, they won't leave.

"In all accounts, unfortunately, bears suffer because of bad habits on the part of humans," he said.

"Can't blame the bears – they're just following their noses… We really need the public to step up and talk to their neighbours and make sure there's no attractants."

So far, four of the bears spotted this year have been put down, and two were relocated. However, with so many habituated bear sightings and with fruit season on the way, Smith said the number could climb if people are irresponsible.

The calls range from West Vancouver to Mission, but about half have been in the Tri-Cities area specifically.

A resident of Port Coquitlam said she's seen five bears in her area recently, and that in some cases, neighbours have been brought to tears.

"People are scared. Some people are terrified of bears. There's small children running around. It's nerve-wracking," Laura De Groot said.

She said she bought a lock for her green bin, but the bear was able to outsmart it, bending the lid back and pulling the contents out with its paw.

The City of Coquitlam posted on social media Tuesday that another bear, trapped on Burke Mountain, was successfully relocated.

Good news! The bear that was trapped on Burke Mountain yesterday was in fact relocated. Be bear smart: https://t.co/zPORxIKewU. pic.twitter.com/e6PsA5C07U — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) June 27, 2017

City staff told CTV News that bears are a major concern for the area, especially in the spring and fall when the animals are hungry and the natural food supply is low.

Steffanie Warriner, the manager of the city's environmental services division, said it has received about 300 service requests about bears, wildlife and unsecure garbage so far this year, up from 200 in 2016. Bylaw officers have issued 60 tickets under the provincial wildlife act, approximately double the number last year.

Failure to secure garbage and other attractants comes with a fine of up to $500 in the city, where residents are required to ensure that bird feeders, compost and fruit trees are not accessible to wildlife.

The COS has also issued 25 tickets in the Lower Mainland so far for unsecured food sources, but the service only has 11 officers working between West Vancouver and Chilliwack, so general enforcement can be a challenge.

While the fines may help some learn their lesson, Smith said the best way to help protect the animals is to raise awareness and apply a bit of peer pressure.

"As a community we need to take ownership of the problem," he said, encouraging people to talk to their neighbours if they see something wrong.

He cautioned that those with fruit trees need to pick ripening produce as soon as possible, and that all other food sources, including barbecues, bird feeders and garbage, must be secured. The City of Coquitlam recommends freezing meat and strong-smelling food scraps until collection day, using wildlife clips on green carts, and keeping pet food, refrigerators and freezers indoors.

If you spot a bear, try to remain calm. Do not scream or run, but try to make yourself look big. Speak in a low, calm voice while backing away, bringing pets and children indoors. Don't try to use an air horn or other loud noise until indoors.

All wildlife incidents and issues should be reported immediately to the COS hotline, at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP). If there's an immediate danger, call 911.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst