As British Columbians get ready to usher in the new year, health officials are warning them to exercise "extreme caution" if consuming drugs.

Though overdose statistics for December aren't available yet, there were 755 deaths attributed to illicit drugs from January through November, and there's no sign the danger has subsided.

In fact, with carfentanil now showing up in the province, there are concerns hard drug use is only getting more perilous.

With that in mind, the Fraser Health Authority issued a message Friday urging anyone who is thinking about using drugs on New Year's Eve to take the proper precautions.

"We know the majority of overdoses are occurring at home," chief medical health officer Dr. Victoria Lee said in a statement.

"If you are aware of friends or family members who may be using substances, check in on them frequently to ensure they are safe."

Whether people are staying in or going out to clubs and parties, health officials recommend carrying a kit with naloxone, the opioid antidote that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

Odyssey nightclub in downtown Vancouver confirmed it has stocked naloxone heading into the New Year's Eve weekend.

There are a number of other ways people can reduce their risk, according to health officials. The most important is to never do drugs alone.

Fraser Health also recommends users know their own tolerance, go slow, and bring a sober friend who can help if needed.

In a video message shared on social media Friday, B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake said the holiday season can be stressful, particularly for people with mental health and substance use issues.

If people decide to do drugs, they should avoid mixing them with alcohol, Lake added, and they should never hesitate to call 911 if someone they’re with appears to be suffering an overdose.

"Stay safe at this time of year. Everyone's life matters. If you or your friends use illicit drugs, please be careful and watch out for each other," Lake said.

Early overdose warning signs include severe sleepiness, a slow heartbeat, trouble breathing, cold, clammy skin and trouble walking or talking.

For more information on overdose prevention or obtaining a naloxone kit, visit the B.C. government’s Overdose Awareness website.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Jonathan Glasgow