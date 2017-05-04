

CTV Vancouver





Seven years after joining the BC Lions, Shawn Gore is hanging up his jersey and joining the Vancouver Police Department as one of 30 new recruits.

The receiver announced his retirement from the team Thursday morning, just hours before he appeared at a police recruiting ceremony where he received his badge and took his oath.

"I'm back to being a rookie," Gore told CTV News at the event. "My eyes are open, my ears open, I'm just ready to learn."

The graduate of Bishop's University joined the Lions in 2010, appearing in 113 regular season games and helping the team win the Grey Cup the year after his arrival.

Gore described his departure from professional sports as "bittersweet," but said he's eager to take on a new set of challenges and responsibilities as a police constable.

"You get to work with people, you get to help people, you get to get criminals off the street," he said. "I had some great years with the BC Lions, it was fabulous, but I'm so excited for this part of my life."

Police Chief Adam Palmer said the department is excited to have him as well.

Every new class of recruits comes with a diverse set of skills and talents, Palmer added, each of which can contribute to their work as officers.

"As a professional athlete, you work in a team environment, and policing is very much a team environment," he said.