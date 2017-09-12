BC Lions lose Travis Lulay to season-ending knee injury
B.C. Lions' quarterback Travis Lulay sits on the sideline after leaving the game with an injury during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 8:40AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 8:42AM PDT
VANCOUVER - BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a right knee injury.
The team says he will be placed on the six-game injured list and will not return to action in 2017.
The Lions did not reveal specifics on the injury, only saying an MRI exam Monday afternoon confirmed Lulay's "significant" injury.
It's believed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after being tackled by Montreal's Branden Dozier in Friday's 41-18 victory over the Alouettes.
Lulay entered the game as the CFL's highest rated passer.
"If he can't play for us, he can help us win still."— BC Lions (@BCLions) September 12, 2017
ICYMI: @TravisLulay placed on IR, will not return in 2017.
��| https://t.co/r8wXTVZhDq pic.twitter.com/jiBxSbkpng