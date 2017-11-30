

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





The BC Lions’ head coach and general manager announced on Thursday that 2018 will be his last season coaching, and revealed the team has hired a new general manager.

Wally Buono, the Lions’ general manager for the past 15 years, introduced Ed Hervey as his successor. Buono will continue to coach the team for the 2018 season, but said that will be his last in the CFL.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ed,” Buono said. “We believe that he will be a tremendous asset to our football club. He will be a fresh face, a fresh mind.”

Hervey was previously the general manager of Edmonton’s CFL team, and said he was excited to begin working in Vancouver. He also said Buono sticking around for another year was a key factor for accepting the job.

“You might as well surround yourself with someone who has a desire to win, a passion to win,” Hervey said.

“It gives me the opportunity, as a general manager, to learn from him. To ask questions… To share ideas about how to make this team a Grey Cup champion in 2018,” Hervey said in a video posted to Twitter. [LINK]

Hervey will begin working as the Lions’ general manager for the upcoming season, while Buono remains as head coach. Buono will also retain his role as the team’s vice president.

Buono has been the Lions’ head coach for 11 seasons. He’s the all time leader in CFL coaching wins, and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2015.