BC Liberals vow to prevent 'reckless' spending in critics announcement
Former education minister Mike Bernier (shown here in January 2016) is one of two opposition health critics, the BC Liberals announced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 4:59PM PDT
Just a week after Christy Clark resigned as leader of the BC Liberals, the party announced the critic roles its members will fill.
Acting Opposition leader Rich Coleman said in a statement Thursday that the recently toppled Liberals will be focusing on protecting jobs and maintaining a strong economy.
Calling the team of critics "incredibly strong and experienced," Coleman said the party is ready to hold the new government that took power last month to account.
"We will take every measure available to ensure that the NDP-Green alliance does not recklessly spend away our future and write cheques that British Columbians will have to pay with increased taxes," the statement said.
Mike de Jong will continue as Liberal house leader, while Jackie Tegart will take the role of caucus chair. Eric Foster will serve as whip and Linda Larson will be the deputy whip.
Coleman said the critics represent "every corner of the province," and will work to ensure the economy stays at the forefront of leaders' minds.
The full list of critic roles is as follows:
- Advanced Education – Stephanie Cadieux and Simon Gibson
- Agriculture – Norm Letnick and Ian Paton
- Attorney General – Andrew Wilkinson
- Liquor, Gaming and ICBC – John Yap
- Children and Family Development – Laurie Throness
- Childcare – Linda Larson
- Citizens’ Services – Steve Thomson
- Education – Mary Polak and Dan Davies
- Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources
- Energy and Mines – Tom Shypitka
- BC Hydro - Darryl Plecas
- Natural Gas and Petroleum Resources – Ellis Ross
- Environment and Climate Change – Peter Milobar
- Finance – Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies
- Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad
- Rural Development – Donna Barnett
- Health – Mike Bernier and Joan Isaacs
- Indigenous Relations – Dan Ashton
- Jobs, Trade and Technology – Greg Kyllo and Jas Johal
- Trade – Teresa Wat and Steve Thomson
- Labour – John Martin
- Mental Health and Addictions – Jane Thornthwaite
- Municipal Affairs and Housing
- Municipal Affairs – Todd Stone
- Housing – Sam Sullivan
- Public Safety and Solicitor General – Mike Morris
- Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Marvin Hunt
- Tourism, Arts and Culture – Michelle Stilwell and Doug Clovechok
- Transportation and Infrastructure – Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee
- Small Business – Coralee Oakes
