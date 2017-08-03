Just a week after Christy Clark resigned as leader of the BC Liberals, the party announced the critic roles its members will fill.

Acting Opposition leader Rich Coleman said in a statement Thursday that the recently toppled Liberals will be focusing on protecting jobs and maintaining a strong economy.

Calling the team of critics "incredibly strong and experienced," Coleman said the party is ready to hold the new government that took power last month to account.

"We will take every measure available to ensure that the NDP-Green alliance does not recklessly spend away our future and write cheques that British Columbians will have to pay with increased taxes," the statement said.

Mike de Jong will continue as Liberal house leader, while Jackie Tegart will take the role of caucus chair. Eric Foster will serve as whip and Linda Larson will be the deputy whip.

Coleman said the critics represent "every corner of the province," and will work to ensure the economy stays at the forefront of leaders' minds.

The full list of critic roles is as follows:

Advanced Education – Stephanie Cadieux and Simon Gibson

Agriculture – Norm Letnick and Ian Paton

Attorney General – Andrew Wilkinson

Liquor, Gaming and ICBC – John Yap

Children and Family Development – Laurie Throness

Childcare – Linda Larson

Citizens’ Services – Steve Thomson

Education – Mary Polak and Dan Davies

Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Energy and Mines – Tom Shypitka

BC Hydro - Darryl Plecas

Natural Gas and Petroleum Resources – Ellis Ross

Environment and Climate Change – Peter Milobar

Finance – Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies

Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad

Rural Development – Donna Barnett

Health – Mike Bernier and Joan Isaacs

Indigenous Relations – Dan Ashton

Jobs, Trade and Technology – Greg Kyllo and Jas Johal

Trade – Teresa Wat and Steve Thomson

Labour – John Martin

Mental Health and Addictions – Jane Thornthwaite

Municipal Affairs and Housing

Municipal Affairs – Todd Stone

Housing – Sam Sullivan

Public Safety and Solicitor General – Mike Morris

Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Marvin Hunt

Tourism, Arts and Culture – Michelle Stilwell and Doug Clovechok

Transportation and Infrastructure – Jordan Sturdy and Michael Lee

Small Business – Coralee Oakes

Read the full list of NDP cabinet appointees announced in July.