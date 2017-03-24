The BC Liberals will be refunding $92,874.36 as part of an ongoing review of contributions made to the party in the last six years.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the party said its investigation identified 43 indirect contributions that will be refunded. The donations were made by individuals using personal credit cards on behalf of their organizations, then reimbursed by the organizations, something considered prohibited under the elections act.

The party said the individuals and organizations indicated they were unaware that the reimbursements were not permitted.

Another 30 individuals have come forward to the Liberals to advise the party of "clerical errors" that caused contributions to be reported inaccurately.

"In each case, the individual was mistakenly listed as the contributor rather than their employer, which had directly contributed, due to data collection errors," the statement said.

The party is correcting its records and updating Elections BC, and its investigation into improper donations continues.

A probe into party contributions was launched earlier this month by Elections BC, triggered by allegations that the Liberals accepted illegal donations through lobbyists. That investigation has been handed over to the RCMP.