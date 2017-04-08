As travellers affected by Friday's strong winds try to reach their destinations, BC Ferries is dealing with delays due to unusually heavy traffic.

The company was reporting many of its Saturday sailings are "100% booked" and some of those who were at the terminals in Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay in the morning had to sit out two sailings before being able to get a spot.

BC Ferries ran an extra vessel Saturday morning to help clear the backlog of travellers, but was still reporting delays by the afternoon. One ferry, between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands, was nearly an hour behind at 1 p.m. Others were running about a half-hour behind.

Those who planned to use the ferries Friday afternoon and evening had to make alternate plans when the service halted all routes between Tsawwassen and Victoria, Nanaimo and the Southern Gulf Islands at 3 p.m. onwards. The Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route was also shut down at the height of the storm. Some routes resumed in time for sailings at 7 and 9 p.m.

Those who had reservations for the cancelled sailings received automatic funds for the reservation fee, BC Ferries said.

"We don't make the decision lightly to cancel service," BC Ferries' Deborah Marshall told CTV News.

"We know that people rely on us and want to get back and forth. Our customers do understand if we do have to cancel for safety reasons because of the high winds."

The winds were detailed in a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Whistler and many parts of Vancouver Island.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h were predicted for many affected regions, due to a strong low pressure system passing over the island.

The wind also prompted the closure of Whistler Blackcomb's Peak Chair, and the Port of Vancouver closed Deltaport Friday afternoon.

Gusts were blamed for knocking down several large trees across Metro Vancouver, including one that landed on a family's car in Surrey.

BC Hydro reported some outages during the windstorm, and the wind may have been a factor in a partial building collapse in East Vancouver.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro