Abbotsford police have released surveillance camera images hoping the footage will help investigators identify a suspect in an armed bank robbery.

The incident occurred at a bank in the 32900-block of South Fraser Way shortly after noon on Sunday.

Police were told a man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He produced a knife and hopped over the counter, then placed a knife near the teller's neck to force her to comply.

The suspect then fled on foot, leaving the teller shaken but uninjured. The incident was witnessed by bank staff and customers, and was captured on security cameras.

Officers have not said how much money the thief left with, but released still images Monday hoping someone will identify their suspect.

The man is described as Caucasian and between the ages of 30 and 40. He is 5-10 with a medium build, and was wearing a green shirt, light coloured jeans and a baseball cap with the letters "SPC."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact local police at 604-859-5225, by text at 222973 (ABBYPD), or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).