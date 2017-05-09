

CTV Vancouver





British Columbians are heading to the polls today to vote in what is proving to be one of the tightest races in the province’s recent history.

Here’s a rundown of today’s events:

8 a.m. -- Polls opened across the province.

8:15 a.m. -- Green party Leader Andrews Weaver casts his ballot in Victoria. Weaver is set to attend campaign events in the city at 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

11 a.m. -- NDP Leader John Horgan will host three media events in Metro Vancouver starting at Town Centre Boulevard in Coquitlam. Horgan will be in Vancouver starting at 12:45 p.m. and is set to make and appearance in Surrey at 1:45 p.m.

12:15 p.m. -- Liberal Leader Christy Clark casts her ballot at the Dunbar Community Centre in Vancouver.

8 p.m. -- Polls close at 8 p.m. CTV Vancouver will provide special coverage of election night as results come in.

With files from The Canadian Press