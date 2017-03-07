

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government has announced it intends to bring ride-sharing services to the province in time for the 2017 holiday season.

Transportation Minister Todd Stone said public consultations conducted over the past year have made clear there is an appetite for alternatives to traditional taxis.

"I think many British Columbians find it somewhat odd that we're one of the last major metropolitan areas in North America that doesn't yet have ride sharing," Stone said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

"What we've heard loud and clear is that any changes we introduce in British Columbia will need to address the public's desire for more choice."

The delayed rollout is intended to give ride-sharing companies and taxi companies a chance to respond to the government's proposed regulatory changes, Stone said.

Included in the plan are measures designed to protect the taxi industry, which, in its current state, would undoubtedly face new challenges competing with services such as Uber and Lyft.

Those include a $1 million offer to help taxi companies develop a shared dispatch app to make traditional taxis more accessible, said Peter Fassbender, the minister responsible for the file.

"The province is prepared, as part of wanting to keep the industry competitive, to provide them with that support," he said.

Cabs would get exclusive rights to street hailing and taxi stands under the proposed plan as well.

Ride-sharing companies would face the same safety standards as taxis, which require, among other things, that vehicles undergo regular mechanical inspections and drivers pass criminal record checks and safe-driving checks.

Fassbender said other cities have welcomed taxi alternatives too quickly and ended up facing unexpected consequences.

"When we started this we made a commitment to the taxi industry, to drivers, to various organizations that we were going to do it right," Fassbender said.

"We're not rushing in to putting legislation on the table today. We're putting a framework, we're wanting additional feedback from everyone to make sure whatever we do put in legislation is bathed in good feedback and good solid information."

Some concerns have been raised about Uber's practice of surge-pricing – raising prices at times when demand is high – which was allegedly implemented during a terror attack in Sydney, Australia.

The government has promised there will be "appropriate safeguards" in place to ensure ride-share pricing is fair and transparent.

Following Tuesday's announcement, Uber issued a statement calling the move a step forward and urging all political parties to commit to bringing ride-sharing into the province this year.

"From Vancouver to Victoria, Kelowna to Prince George, British Columbians want and need access to more safe, affordable, reliable transportation options," spokesperson Susie Heath said in an email.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts