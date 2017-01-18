Despite efforts to curb B.C.'s overdose epidemic, the province recorded more illicit drug deaths last month than ever before.

There were 142 fatal overdoses in December, the BC Coroners Service revealed Wednesday, amounting to nine deaths every two days. The total is also more than double the monthly average seen over the last two years.

"We know that these numbers represent suffering and devastation in communities across the province, and my heart goes out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said.

December's shocking statistics brought the total number of overdoses across B.C. to a record 914 for the year, an increase of almost 80 per cent over 2015.

More than half of victims were between the ages of 30 and 49, and four-in-five were men. About 85 per cent of the deaths took place in homes, and none happened at supervised consumption sites or drug overdose prevention sites.

Though it's troubling that the number of deaths spiked at the end of 2016, Lapointe stressed that it would have been significantly worse without the counter-actions undertaken across the province.

"But for the dedicated efforts of emergency health responders, social agencies, volunteers and public servants across ministries and agencies, I have no doubt these number would be much, much higher," she said.

Roughly 700 overdoses have been treated at the mobile overdose prevention unit in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and at the 20-odd overdose prevention sites established across the province since they opened last month.

At least half of the overdose deaths for the year involved fentanyl, Lapointe added, even without factoring in the month of December, the statistics for which are still being confirmed.

"Unfortunately due to the volumes of tests being conducted, that analysis isn't complete," she said.

The total number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths from last month is expected to be ready by March.

But there are also concerns the fatality rate is increasing because of carfentanil, a highly toxic opioid that, unlike fentanyl, is never prescribed to humans.

Part of the suspicion stems from a dramatic turn of the tides recorded late in the year, Health Minister Terry Lake said. Though overdose deaths dipped slightly in August down to 52, they shot up to 128 in November.

"Back in September, we thought we'd turned a corner, we really did. And then with the November numbers it was just like a whole different chapter in this crisis," Lake said.

Unfortunately, authorities aren't currently able to test for the presence of carfentanil in overdose victims, but Lake said B.C. is in the process of acquiring the necessary equipment.

The provincial government declared the overdose epidemic a public health emergency last year, and has spent $65 million to date on their efforts to combat the problem. Lake called on Ottawa to follow suit and declare it a federal emergency as well.

"We haven't seen the response that this type of epidemic requires on a national scale. We know that what we're seeing here will be seen elsewhere," he said.

Along with the new overdose statistics, officials announced the Ministry of Health is investing another $10-million for additional treatment services that are expected to launch in the spring.

The province is adding 60 new residential treatment beds capable of holding up to 240 people battling opioid addiction per year. Another 200 people will have access to 50 intensive outpatient treatment spaces.

"Both treatment options will be 90-day programs, followed by a year of crucial follow-up care in the community, including weekly group counselling and access to counsellors when issues arise," the ministry said in a release.

Lapointe said another key part of combatting the crisis will depend on shifting attitudes around drug addiction.

"We must reduce the stigma around illicit drug dependency and encourage education and compassion. We need to engage and support those with this life-challenging condition," she said.

"This crisis is an opportunity for a reset of this social issue. The cost of not doing so is simply too high on every front.”