

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The British Columbia government says it's raising disability assistance rates this spring by $50 per month.

The provincial government says it is investing $199 million over three years in order to raise the monthly payments.

A single person on disability currently receives $983 per month, but that will go up to $1,033 as of April 1.

The ministry of social development says a couple receiving disability assistance will get an increase of $100 per month, for a total payment of $1,773.

In 2016, the ministry said close to 100,000 people receive disability assistance from the province - a figure that has doubled since 2001.

The ministry says the increased rates support B.C.'s 10-year accessibility plan to remove barriers for people with disabilities in the province.