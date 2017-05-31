SALMON ARM , B.C. - RCMP say they are not giving up the search for a man who has been missing since a mudslide hit his home in the Shuswap-area of British Columbia nearly four weeks ago.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says a number of agencies including the RCMP in Salmon Arm, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Ministry of Transport are continuing to work in the area of the Robinson Creek slide.

Roy Sharp has not been seen since his home in Tappen, about 14 kilometres north of Salmon Arm, was engulfed by the slide on May 5.

A considerable amount of excavation work has been done since then and West says there is still optimism that the 76-year-old's body will be recovered.

Cache Creek fire Chief Clayton Cassidy is believed to have been swept away as he checked river levels on May 4.

His body was recovered Saturday and a memorial service is planned for this weekend in Cache Creek.