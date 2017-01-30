

CTV Vancouver





The effects of a mass Mosque shooting in Quebec are being felt right around the world, including here in B.C.

Thousands gathered in Surrey Sunday night for what was supposed to be a celebration of the BC Muslim Association's 50th anniversary, but the mood quickly turned somber as news of what happened spread through the crowd.

The shooting, which left six dead and left at least two others in critical condition, is making many question the feeling of safety they're used to in Canada.

BC Muslim Association President Daud Ismail said shock and sadness is being felt at home.

"Obviously we are concerned as a community," he told CTV Vancouver.

"We are concerned about the safety of our properties... about the safety of our women, our children."

Muslim community supporter Bilal Cheema said Canada needs to be aware it is no longer immune to acts of terror.

"We need to take a moment to reflect and remember the people impacted by this in our prayers," he said.

A makeshift memorial sprung up at the Jamia Masjid mosque on West 8th Avenue in Vancouver in the hours after the shooting.

Supporters lit candles and left them on the front steps, while a group of young people engaged in a group hug in a show of support.

The mass killing is considered a terrorist act, and support is pouring in from across the globe for the victims and their families.

Justin Trudeau called the act "senseless," and offered his sympathies and support to the Muslim community in Canada.

"Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear," he said. "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."