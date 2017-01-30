Mounties in British Columbia are stepping up their presence at local mosques in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack that killed six people and injured 19 others in Quebec City.

Sgt. Annie Linteau said RCMP are awaiting investigative findings to help guide further safety and security decisions, and are urging vigilance.

"We will have continued and increased presence at various locations," Linteau said in an email to CTV Vancouver.

"We also ask for continued vigilance and ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious to contact police."

Vancouver police said it is keeping in close contact with the city's Muslim community to "ensure the community feels supported."

Const. Jason Doucette said the VPD's security experts are in regular communication with national and international agencies to share information and strategies, and there is no specific threat to Vancouver.

The mass shooting has rattled local religious leaders and the Muslim community.

Thousands gathered in Surrey Sunday night for what was supposed to be a celebration of the BC Muslim Association's 50th anniversary, but the mood quickly turned sombre as news of what happened spread through the crowd.

The shooting is making many question the feeling of safety they're used to in Canada.

BC Muslim Association President Daud Ismail said shock and sadness is being felt at home.

"Obviously we are concerned as a community," he told CTV Vancouver.

"We are concerned about the safety of our properties... about the safety of our women, our children."

Muslim community supporter Bilal Cheema said Canada needs to be aware it is no longer immune to acts of terror.

"We need to take a moment to reflect and remember the people impacted by this in our prayers," he said.

The mosque on Canada Way in Burnaby says it is taking measures to increase security.

But Imam Yahya Momla said worshippers can't live in fear.

"Show up at your places of worship as normal. Show up in greater numbers. Show your support. Know we're not afraid of them," he said.

A group of supporters held a sign reading "Stronger Together" outside the Burnaby mosque.

A makeshift memorial sprung up at the Jamia Masjid mosque on West 8th Avenue in Vancouver in the hours after the shooting.

Supporters lit candles and left them on the front steps, while a group of young people engaged in a group hug in a show of support.

Mayor Gregor Robertson and Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer are expected to attend a memorial at the Jamia Masjid mosque Monday evening.

Support is pouring in from across the globe for the victims and their families.

Justin Trudeau called the act "senseless," and offered his sympathies and support to the Muslim community in Canada.

"Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear," he said. "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

B.C. Premier Christy Clark issued a statement saying she was shocked and saddened and said people must "speak up in the face of rising intolerance and hatred."

"Like all houses of worship, mosques are sanctuaries of peace and reflection. There is no greater violation," she said.

“The world looks at Canada as a beacon of hope and peace, not just because of our diversity, but because we celebrate and embrace it. That is our greatest strength – and must not change."