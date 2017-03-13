

CTV Vancouver





A mother and daughter from B.C.'s Lower Mainland have been identified as the victims of a deadly Alberta crash over the weekend.

The accident happened on Highway 16 near Jasper Saturday night.

RCMP say a van carrying four family members collided with a truck.

The 33-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were killed. Their identities have not been released.

The deceased woman's eight-year-old son and the grandmother of the children survived the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

Sgt. Jeremie Landry said the RCMP's collision division is now trying to determine what caused the collision.