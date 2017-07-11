Officials are advising the public to be wary of who they trust, warning that scammers may see the B.C. wildfires as an opportunity.

The mayor of Quesnel issued a public advisory on his Facebook page Tuesday that schemes are already afoot in his city.

Bob Simpson wrote that residents have reported individuals posing as fire marshals and handing out evacuation alerts where alerts have not been issued.

"These individuals have been dressed in some form of uniform and wear high-viz vests and are door-knocking in various areas around Quesnel," he wrote.

"Please know that the RCMP or another clearly identifiable peace office will only door knock at your door when an actual order is issued for you area and they will have a signed copy of that order to show you."

He advised those who think they might be the target of a scammer to check the Cariboo Regional District's website http://www.cariboord.bc.ca/, and to sign up for alerts to receive the latest notifications.

Residents approached about evacuation alerts by someone who does not appear to be a peace officer, or has no official order to show, are asked to report the scammer to the police at 250-992-9211. They are asked not to confront the person they believe is a scammer, and let police investigate instead.

At the same time, the Better Business Bureau's B.C. branch is warning those looking to help to beware of fake charities.

"When bad things happen, scammers can and will take advantage of your good nature," the BBB said in a statement.

The bureau is always on the lookout for scams, but specifically watching for those involving financial donations.

"Crooks think nothing of going door-to-door asking for money and there have been reports of fake Red Cross canvassers in the past," said senior communications advisor Evan Kelly.

"We have seen plenty of fraudulent crowdfunding sites set up as well. It's easy to do."

The organization warns that those looking to make donations should be careful before handing over money or credit card information. They offered the following tips: