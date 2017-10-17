

The Canadian Press





A Kamloops man is enduring a bureaucratic ordeal after his social insurance number was mixed up with his mother's following her death – and now 65-year-old Bryan Kupiak is the one who has been declared dead.

Kupiak says he learned of the mix up the day after he returned from attending his mother's funeral in Winnipeg – and since then he has been cut off from his own pension.

He's also had to ensure his bank accounts, driver's licence and other important documents and services have not been compromised.

Kupiak says he's been told the error could take at least a month to correct and, in the meantime, he says the stress is intense – especially because he is still grieving the loss of his 87-year-old mother.