

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- New reports released by Elections BC show the Liberal party returned almost $175,000 in political contributions it received in the last six years.

A Liberal party spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that the party continues to identify prohibited or incorrectly attributed donations and refund them.

The party's amended financial report shows donations dating back to 2010 from 191 contributors for $174,313 were returned this year.

The documents show the New Democratic Party returned $10,500 after reviewing its donations back to 2012.

Indirect political donations, payments made by an individual on behalf of an organization, are prohibited and the RCMP is reviewing possible violations of the Elections Act.

Special prosecutor David Butcher was appointed last month to provide the Mounties with legal advice in their investigation.