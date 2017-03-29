

CTV Vancouver





Amtrak has stopped running trains between Vancouver and Seattle after a landslide hit the tracks.

The track owner, BNSF Railway, said the slide struck several kilometres north of White Rock early Wednesday morning.

The company blamed recent rainfall for the landslide, which sent debris crashing down a 100-foot cliff and triggered a 48-hour moratorium on passenger rail traffic in the area.

BNSF said crews were dispatched to the scene and have already started clearing up the tracks, and that freight operations should resume by midday.

It's unclear whether there was any damage to the tracks.

Amtrack service is expected to start running on the route again Friday, but the company promised to provide customers with alternative transportation in the meantime.

Normal rail operations are continuing south of Seattle.

Affected passengers have been told to get in contact with Amtrak to change plans or review refund options. Information is also available on the company's website.