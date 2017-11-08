

CTV Vancouver





Winemakers in B.C.'s central Okanagan region expect this year's to be the earliest icewine harvest on record.

Temperatures have dropped below -8 C for several nights, creating ideal conditions for picking icewine grapes.

In milder years, picking doesn't usually begin until late December or January.

However, the season might also be one of the shortest. Most of the grapes will be picked in just two nights.