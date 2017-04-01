

A unique property has come on the market in B.C.'s Southern Interior that's being called a once in a lifetime opportunity for a classic car lover.

Listed for $1.45-million, the two-bedroom modular home and scattered outbuildings on the five-acre parcel of land in Tappen aren't anything to write home about, but it's what seller Michael Hall is throwing in that's getting a lot of attention.

The longtime car collector add in his prized vintage rides to sweeten the deal – all 350 of them.

Hall has been collecting vehicles since he was old enough to drive, but says after 40 years he's ready to pack it in.

"It's more or less been the thrill of the chase. And then one day you wake up and you've got three or 400 cars and a million dollars laying there and you're going 'what have I done?'" he said.

Nestled among the scenic views are old work trucks to rusted out wrecks, to fully restored muscle cars.

The value of the cars range from $500 to $35,000 each.

Hall believes the perfect buyer is a hands-on car lover with knowledge of mechanical and body work.

"If you could do everything in house, build the motors, restore the cars, do all the body and paint, you wouldn't have to pay anybody," he said.

The property may not be on the market long. Realtor Hudson Purba says the listing has drawn interest from around the world, including potential buyers from Australia and the Netherlands.

But Hall says he's been around the car game long enough not to get excited because someone kicks the tires.

"We have a saying in the automotive industry: Most buyers are liars, but sometimes somebody bucks up," he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure