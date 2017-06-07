

The Canadian Press





BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and two other newly elected Green members of the legislature, Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen, will be sworn in this afternoon – almost one month after the provincial election.

The three Greens are the first to be sworn in, as New Democrat and Liberal members are expected to take their oaths tomorrow.

The Green members are walking into a battle between the NDP's John Horgan and the Liberals' Christy Clark over the future of the Site C dam, following Horgan's request that BC Hydro refrain from signing new contracts until a new government is in place.

Clark has sent letters to Horgan and Weaver, warning that delay of the project could cost taxpayers $600-million – something Weaver says will require supporting evidence before he makes any comment on it.