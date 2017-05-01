

The Canadian Press





First Nations leaders will weigh in on the B.C. election campaign during a news conference in Vancouver this morning.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is launching an online campaign using the hashtag ABC – or Anyone But Clark.

Chiefs from Smithers, Bella Bella, Chase and Kelowna will attend today's event.

They'll be offering their response to the BC Liberal, NDP and Green platforms on indigenous rights and climate justice.