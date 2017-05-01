B.C. First Nations leaders launch 'Anyone But Clark' campaign
Liberal leader Christy Clark arrives at Government House to meet Liutenant Governor Judith Guichon in Victoria, B.C. on April 11, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 10:26AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 10:27AM PDT
First Nations leaders will weigh in on the B.C. election campaign during a news conference in Vancouver this morning.
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is launching an online campaign using the hashtag ABC – or Anyone But Clark.
Chiefs from Smithers, Bella Bella, Chase and Kelowna will attend today's event.
They'll be offering their response to the BC Liberal, NDP and Green platforms on indigenous rights and climate justice.