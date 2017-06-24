B.C. environmentalist Gwen Barlee dead at 54
Gwen Barlee, former national policy director for The Wilderness Committee, died on Thursday after battling cancer. She's pictured in this CTV file photo from April 9, 2012 (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:52AM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:00PM PDT
VICTORIA - A defender of wild animals and advocate for better endangered species legislation in British Columbia has died.
The Wilderness Committee says Gwen Barlee, their former national policy director, died yesterday at the age of 54.
The committee said in a statement that Barlee's research and commitment to enhancing government accountability set her apart as an advocate for the environment.
National campaign director Joe Foy says Barlee was instrumental in convincing the B-C government to protect forest lands to preserve the habitat of the northern spotted owl, one of Canada's most endangered species.
Barlee lobbied tirelessly for the establishment of more provincial and national parks, and once they were created, she ensured they were protected from industrial and private resort activities.
Foy says while colleagues were aware Barlee was fighting cancer, news of her death came as a shock.
A colleague, a friend, a fighter for #justice and the #environment. You will be missed @GwenBarlee ♥️ https://t.co/gG8OzwYmyN pic.twitter.com/TyZUylGe4f— Wilderness Committee (@wildernews) June 23, 2017
Privileged to have worked on many stories with #gwenbarlee, a tireless advocate for BC wildlife and wilderness. She'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/BHKPRfbYC6— Mi-Jung Lee (@ctvmijunglee) June 23, 2017