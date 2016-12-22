

VICTORIA - British Columbia's health minister says he's disappointed New Brunswick negotiated what appears to be a side deal on health care funding with the federal government after the provinces and territories rejected an offer from Ottawa earlier this week.

Terry Lake accuses the federal government of employing divide and conquer tactics in an attempt to break a stand the provinces and territories took on increased transfer money for health care.

Lake says he doesn't believe the federal government when it says four or five other provinces are looking at their own side agreements because the provinces he spoke with today say they won't budge.

He says federal Health Minister Jane Philpott and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are being disingenuous when they say the provinces and territories are walking away from more health funding.

Lake says the provinces and territories estimate the federal share of funding for health care would drop under what was being offered.

Lake says B.C. will not negotiate a separate health deal with the federal government.