

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A British Columbia man has lost an appeal to pursue a lawsuit claiming his right to a $50 million lottery prize.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed George Wilson-Tagoe's case last September, saying there was no evidence he bought the winning ticket for the March 2014 Lotto Max draw.

Wilson-Tagoe appealed the decision, saying the case should have been decided at trial and not through a summary judgment.

The B.C. Court of Appeal released a decision last week dismissing the appeal, with the three-judge panel saying there is no reason for the court to intervene in the case.

Wilson-Tagoe alleged in his lawsuit that he purchased the winning ticket from a gas station in March 2014, then lost it, possibly throwing it in the trash with old tickets.

He told the court that the winning ticket was a fake, but the judge ruled there was no evidence he had bought the winning ticket or been defrauded of the $50 million prize.