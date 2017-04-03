B.C. Court of Appeal dismisses lawsuit over $50M lottery jackpot from 2014
Friedrich and Annand Mayrhofer and their son Eric pose are awarded the $50 million, on Dec. 15, 2015. (BCLC Handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 2:50PM PDT
VANCOUVER - A British Columbia man has lost an appeal to pursue a lawsuit claiming his right to a $50 million lottery prize.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed George Wilson-Tagoe's case last September, saying there was no evidence he bought the winning ticket for the March 2014 Lotto Max draw.
Wilson-Tagoe appealed the decision, saying the case should have been decided at trial and not through a summary judgment.
The B.C. Court of Appeal released a decision last week dismissing the appeal, with the three-judge panel saying there is no reason for the court to intervene in the case.
Wilson-Tagoe alleged in his lawsuit that he purchased the winning ticket from a gas station in March 2014, then lost it, possibly throwing it in the trash with old tickets.
He told the court that the winning ticket was a fake, but the judge ruled there was no evidence he had bought the winning ticket or been defrauded of the $50 million prize.