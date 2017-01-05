

Kurt Stairs's wooden crate has been compared to a coffin, but as far as he's concerned it's a warm place to spend the night.

The Vernon, B.C. homeless man said he received the white box on Christmas Eve from a complete stranger who had built it just for him.

"It was the best gift I had, the only gift I got," Stairs said. "Yeah, it was nice of him."

The 20-square-foot home is portable thanks to some wheels on the bottom, and has a hanging light and a power bar where Stairs can plug in a space heater.

All told, Stairs said it's been a great way to get respite from the frigid temperatures outside.

"I usually put all my stuff here up on top, cover it up and get in it and sleep in it," he said. "I've had at least up to four people in it one night."

But not everyone in the city is as fond of Stairs's new home as he is, in part because he's been plugging it into electrical outlets on storefronts.

"We did make the owners aware and make [Stairs] aware as well that he was stealing power," said Clint Kanester, Vernon's manager of protective services.

Stairs has already been asked to move the home away from a few locations in the city as well.

Authorities said there is shelter space available for Stairs, and they would rather he sleep there for his own safety – but Stairs and his friends would prefer they were just left alone.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Kent Molgat