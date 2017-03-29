Avalanche reported in-bounds on Blackcomb Mountain
Ski patrollers on Blackcomb Mountain swept through an area of the mountain after skiers reported an avalanche in an in-bounds section of the Whistler slope.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 10:15AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 12:27PM PDT
Ski patrollers on Blackcomb Mountain swept through an area of the mountain Tuesday afternoon after skiers reported an avalanche in an in-bounds section of the Whistler slope.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in an area known as Chainsaw Ridge on Jersey Cream Bowl.
The resort says a search was conducted with the help of a service dog, and no one was caught up in the slide.
It was caused naturally, according to a statement from a spokesperson.
"Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a natural cornice release above the slope."