One of B.C.'s most visited resorts has issued a reminder to those thinking about hitting backcountry slopes after an avalanche briefly buried two skiers on Sunday.

Staff at Whistler Blackcomb said a human-triggered avalanche was reported shortly before 1 p.m., in an area outside of the ski boundary in the Blackcomb Glacier area. The avalanche was trigged by backcountry skiers returning to the ski area from Corona Bowl, an out-of-bounds area near the glacier, a statement from the resort said.

The avalanche was measured at 1.5, falling between being relatively harmless and being able to bury, injure or kill a person. In this case, two skiers were swept downhill and buried, but were able to dig themselves out. Neither was injured, nor did they need to be rescued.

Ski patrol responded with an avalanche service dog, and searchers were able to determine that no one else was involved. Staff investigated the incident and deemed the area safe to remain open.

The incident prompted a reminder from the resort to those thinking of heading into backcountry. Skiers and snowboarders drawn by the lure of making fresh tracks are advised to check the conditions on Avalanche Canada before leaving marked trails. The avalanche risk is currently rated at "Considerable" in the alpine area of slopes in the Sea to Sky region.