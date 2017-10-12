Attention Archie fans: Riverdale-themed pop-up diner coming to Vancouver
Vancouver diner The Templeton will be transformed into Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, and the first 200 guests get free milkshakes. (Netflix)
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 3:19PM PDT
Vancouver fans can dine like Archie Andrews and friends for one day only with a Netflix-sponsored pop-up diner inspired by its hit show Riverdale.
To celebrate the start of the show's second season, a Granville Street eatery will be transformed into Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, a popular haunt in both the TV series and the comics it's based on.
The event is being hosted at The Templeton, a diner already known for its jukeboxes and milkshakes.
But from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, The Templeton will be transformed into Pop's, and the first 200 guests will get their shakes for free. On the menu are two options: The Betty (old-fashioned vanilla) and the Veronica (double chocolate).
Those who can't wait until Friday can head to Rocko's Family Diner in Mission, B.C. for a similar experience and a screening of the first episode of the new season. The episode first aired Wednesday on The CW, and was uploaded to Netflix overnight.
The one-day diners were also scheduled to pop up in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Toronto on Thursday and Friday.
More information on times and locations is available on Facebook.
