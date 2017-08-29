

It's been 16 years since Brendan Billy sexually assaulted several people at a seniors' housing complex in Squamish, but the memories remain fresh for the people still living there.

Billy, who recently completed his prison sentence, was 26 years old when he befriended a resident at Squamish Manor in January 2001. He used that friendship to gain access to the complex, then entered the rooms of two women, ages 68 and 80, and sexually assaulted them both on the same night.

"They were completely shocked by it," said Jean Petterson, who has been at Squamish Manor since the disturbing attacks. "The ladies didn't know the fellow and had left the door open… we're all seniors and it was very quiet and nobody suspects anything."

By the time police arrived and arrested Billy, he had also used a rolling pin to beat a caretaker who came to the women's aid, and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old man.

The seniors’ complex increased its security after the incident, and to this day, residents remember to lock their doors.

Billy was convicted of sexual assault, assault and uttering threats in a North Vancouver court and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Billy served the entire sentence because the Parole Board of Canada was never convinced he had stopped posing a high risk to the public.

His most recent psychological risk assessment, completed in January, found he "essentially [remains] an untreated violent and sexual offender," according to parole documents.

While incarcerated, Billy attended some programs to address his problems, but made little progress. His assessment found his ability to benefit from programming was "impacted by [his] cognitive defects."

He did not participate in any further programs after June 2015.

Prior to the 2001 attacks, Billy had been in and out of custody for a number of other sexual assaults against women and girls. His victims included both people he knew and strangers.

The board documents cited Billy’s family history as one of the factors in his crimes; his grandparents went to residential schools, and Billy was sexually and physically abused as a child.

“You have experienced intergenerational trauma. You were also exposed to violence as well as substance abuse from a young age,” they read. “These experiences contributed to bringing you into contact with the criminal justice system.”

On Monday, the Vancouver Police Department issued a public warning that Billy plans to settle in the city. CTV News has learned he intends to live at a single-room occupancy hotel in the Downtown Eastside.

"We are concerned for him living in our jurisdiction, for sure," Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters. "We are monitoring him. We have a high-risk offenders unit that does this type of monitoring… and they are engaged."

Billy is described as a 43-year-old Indigenous man who is 5-7 tall and weighs roughly 180 lbs. He has short, dark, spiked hair with a receding hairline, and the name "Lorna" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

He was released on several conditions, including that he stay away from properties and facilities where seniors are likely to visit or live, and abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He is also barred from drinking alcohol, doing drugs, or carrying weapons.

Anyway who sees him violating any of his conditions is asked to contact police immediately at 911.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward