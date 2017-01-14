Police are investigating what may be a case of arson after a fire tore through a home in Abbotsford early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at a home in the 30800-block of Peardonville Road shortly before 7 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, a home on the property was "engulfed with flames," police said. The residents of the home were able to escape the fire relatively unharmed, though they were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Abbotsford PD is working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze, but said that arson is suspected in the case.

Anyone with more information about the suspicious fire is asked to call officers at 604-859-5225, text 222973, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).