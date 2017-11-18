

Delta police are warning the public after three suspicious fires were set overnight in the city.

The first scorched the sign for the Sungod Arena around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. About 30 minutes later, fire crews were called to Minster Drive where a vehicle had been set on fire—the flames spread to two other vehicles.

Then, an hour after that, a fire started in a brand new vehicle parked in the carport of a family's house in the 11600 block of 72A Avenue. The family was forced to flee.

"It's innocent people and two little kids in the house. That's what worried me," said Hemant Lal, a neighbour who saw the fire.

He filmed the blaze on his phone, and said he could see the gasoline from where he was standing.

Luckily, everyone in the family made it out of the house safely.

Police spent the day canvassing and looking for any surveillance video or witnesses. No arrests have been made so far.

"These situations have reached far past just straight vandalism. They are putting people's lives at risk," said Sharlene Brooks, the media relations officer for Delta Police.

Brooks said she didn't know if the incidents were connected, but that police were investigating.

"What we do know is that we had three incidents in a short period of time in relative close proximity. And that's very concerning," she said.

Police are recommending residents leave their outside lights on and pay attention to people in the area.

"If you see anyone suspicious, doesn't belong in your neighbourhood, call the Delta Police immediately," Brooks said. "It's better to be safe than sorry."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.