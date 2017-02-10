Vancouver police issued a warning after a high-risk federal offender missed a flight from the city to Regina on Wednesday.

In a statement issued Friday, police said Antoine Naskathey's whereabouts are unknown, and a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued.

Naskathey is a two-time federal offender who is currently serving a six-year-long supervision order. Naskathey was convicted in 2001 and 2009 for breaking into homes and sexually assaulting female residents.

The 36-year-old has more than 50 convictions since 1994, "primarily for break-and-enter, theft and property related crimes," police said.

Naskathey had been living in a Vancouver halfway house temporarily, and was to be transferred to a residence in Saskatchewan.

Police said Naskathey is "gender variant and does identify as female at times."

Naskathey is Aboriginal, 5-10 and 160 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the back and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Naskathey is asked to call 911 immediately, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).