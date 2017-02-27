

A seven month investigation into a frightening sexual assault on the Canada Line has ended in charges, but investigators are appealing to the public to come forward if they've had a similar encounter with the suspect.

A young woman on her way to work was sexually assaulted from behind as the train approached the Olympic Village station on July 7, 2016, around 9:45 a.m.

She moved away from the suspect but he allegedly followed her off the train at Yaletown Station.

She told police the man "piggy-backed" closely behind her when she went through the fare gates and whispered something in her ear before running out of the station.

The man was identified through CCTV footage.

"The suspect was eventually identified but, as he had no fixed address, numerous attempts to locate him were unsuccessful," Transit Police said in a statement.

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and a charge of sexual assault was approved.

Transit Police officers on patrol at Stadium–Chinatown Station recognized the suspect and took him into custody on Feb. 11.

Dwight Travis Wells, 25, was released from jail with conditions including not contacting the victim, not taking Canada Line and not possessing weapons.

Police are asking anyone who may have had similar encounters with the suspect to contact them.

"We encourage anyone who is a victim or a witness to this type of behaviour to contact us immediately," the force said.

White, who is well known to police, is described as white or aboriginal, skinny with shaved dark brown hair, narrow facial features and a large nose.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.