Police with weapons drawn converged on a Vancouver elementary school Thursday after a man ran inside and said he was being chased by someone with a gun.

The Vancouver School Board says Annie B. Jamieson Elementary School was put into a precautionary lockdown Vancouver police were notified.

A large presence of officers could be seen outside the school, which is near Oak Street and West 49th Avenue.

VPD members conducted a search of the school and spoke to the man claiming to be chased, but "found no one else on site," according to the VSB. No weapons were found.

"Students and staff remained in their rooms while police conducted a precautionary search and they are all reported to be safe."

The lockdown was lifted at 12:25 p.m. after the VPD determined the public and students were not at risk. The man who ran into the school was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

School will remain in session for the day and extra counselling services were being brought in, says the VSB.

