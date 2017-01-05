

CTV Vancouver





B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has launched an investigation in Surrey after an early-morning officer-involved shooting.

A large presence of Mounties descended on an area at 100 Avenue near 120th Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning for reports a woman had been stabbed.

In the middle of an altercation between a man with a knife and officers, the armed man was shot, the IIO said.

The injured man was taken to hospital and was listed in serious condition, while the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the IIO are tasked with determining if any officer committed an offence as a result of the man's injuries.

Members will be obtaining physical evidence from the scene, as well as interviewing civilian and RCMP witnesses.

Witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.